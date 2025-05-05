Students will be able to check their scorecards on online platforms such as the official website cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 soon. As per various media reports, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 are expected to be out by May 20. While the board has not officially confirmed the date and time, previous trends suggest the results will be declared in May. Once declared, students can check their scores on official platforms, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE conducted the class 12 exams between February 15 and April 4, 2025. Whereas, CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025.

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2025 Official Websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Steps to download marksheet