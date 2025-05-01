CBSE 10th 12th Result 2025: The students can check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2025 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the results of the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 exams soon. As per various media reports, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 are expected on May 2, 2025; however, there is no official confirmation on the same. Once released, students can check their results on the official websites — results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

As per past result trends, CBSE Class 10, 12 exam result 2025 is likely to be out by May 20. Last year, CBSE 10th, 12th result 2025 was announced on May 13.

CBSE conducted the class 12 exams between February 15 and April 4, 2025. Whereas, CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025.

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2025 Official Websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Steps to download scorecard