CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: The other official websites to check CBSE 10th, 12th results are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the results of the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 exams soon. As per various media reports, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 are expected to be out by May 20. However, the board is yet to confirm the official date and time for the same. As per the previous trends, the result will likely be released in mid to late May. Once released, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 on the official websites of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in, as well as on cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE exam was held between February 15 to April 4, 2025. CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4. To download CBSE Result 2025, students can also use smartphone apps such as DigiLocker and UMANG. In 2024, 87.98 per cent of students passed the CBSE Class 12 exams. The pass percentage for girls was 91.52%, while the pass percentage for boys was 85.12%.

Once released, CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on Digilocker. Students can visit the official website at results.digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check

Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker?