CBSE Result Update: A senior CBSE official has finally shared an update on CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2025. The official has rejected the reports that CBSE will be releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 results tomorrow, May 2. The clarification comes after viral social media claims and other media reports claimed that the result might be declared on Friday, May 2. Hence, students are advised to avoid misinformation and rely only on updates from the official CBSE websites. Once declared, students will be able to access their secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) results through the official CBSE websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

To pass the CBSE board exams this year, students need to achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in all subjects. This year, around 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board examinations. The CBSE will announce both the Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day, as per the board's schedule for 2025.

How To Check CBSE Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 10 or 12 scorecard 2025 link.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the CBSE Class 10 or 12 marksheet PDF.

