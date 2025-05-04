The CBSE board has clarified that no official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of Class 10th, 12 results.

CBSE news: Students of the CBSE board are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Board results 2025. Amid this, various fake and misleading letters have surfaced online with different claims regarding the CBSE board result date. A similar letter has gone viral on social media regarding the announcement of the results. The letter dated May 2, 2025, claims that the CBSE Class 10 results will be declared on May 6, 2025, at 11 am. It provides detailed instructions on how to check the results and what information will be mentioned on the mark sheets. However, the CBSE board has clarified that no official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of Class 10th, 12 results. The board has termed the letter as FAKE.

In an official post on X, the CBSE wrote, "We urge students, parents, and stakeholders to avoid sharing unverified news and to rely only on official sources for updates," the board stated. It also advised individuals to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in - for accurate and timely information. It also advised individuals to avoid sharing unverified news.

While the official notification confirming the date and time has not yet been released, the results are likely to be declared in the second week of May, based on past trends. The results will be available on the official websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Check out the CBSE tweet here:

Fake News Alert

A letter dated 2nd May 2025 is being circulated on social media.



This letter is FAKE. It has not been issued by CBSE.



No official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of Class X/XII 2025 results.

We urge students, parents, and… pic.twitter.com/Jg7pLF2qGl — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 4, 2025

Over 42 lakh students appeared for CBSE board exams this year, including 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and over 17.88 lakh for Class 12. The CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025

1. Visit the official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

2. Select the link for 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'

3. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

4. Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use