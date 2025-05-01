CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: The CBSE exam was held between February 15 to April 4, 2025. CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the result of CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 soon. As per various media reports, CBSE result is likely to be announced tomorrow (May 2) at 11 am, however, there is no official update on the same. Once released, students can check and download CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard 2025 PDF on the official portals - cbse.gov.in , results.cbse.nic.in. Last year, CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 was announced on May 13.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: List of official websites to download CBSE scorecard

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How to Check CBSE Results Online

Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025"

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result and take a print out for future use

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker?