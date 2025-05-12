In a latest update, students are noticing a display of “CBSE 2025 – Coming Soon” message on their DigiLocker. The students are advised to keep an eye on their DigiLocker for further updates. Security PIN is required to access their results on Digilocker.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10th and class 12th results anytime soon on their official websites cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Last year, the CBSE results were announced on May 13, 2024. more than 42 lakhs students have appeared for the CBSE exams.

As the anticipation around the results are increasing, students are advised to keep the required details ready for accessing their results. This includes, Examination Roll Number, School number, Date of Birth and admit card ID.

In a latest update, students are noticing a display of “CBSE 2025 – Coming Soon” message on their DigiLocker. The students are advised to keep an eye on their DigiLocker for further updates. Security PIN is required to access their results on Digilocker.

Here's How to check your marksheet in DigiLocker

1. Open DigiLocker App or website.

2. Login to your account using Aadhar-linked mobile number and security pin.

3. DigiLocker will provide you with an access code.

4. CBSE will send all details on the registered mobile numbers.

5. Download verified digital copy and certificates for future use.

Other ways to check your results

Students can also use UMANG App, register with a mobile number and check your results in the CBSE results section. Students can also call at 24300699 to listen to the results. CBSE has provided various ways to check results to make it more accessible for students across the nation.

For further updates, students and parents are advised to keep a check on official websites and avoid any unofficial source.

After the results are announced, students must secure 33% marks to be declared as passed. There will be an option for grace marks. In case of any discrepancy, students can apply for revaluation of marks in May-June 2025.