Once the CBSE board results 2025 are announced, examinees can check their results and download mark sheets at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in by submitting login credentials.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 soon. As per various media reports, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 are expected to be declared around May 13, 2025. While the board has not officially confirmed the date and time, previous trends suggest the results will be declared in May. Once declared, students can check their scores on official platforms, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

Based on previous trends, the CBSE results are typically released in mid to late May. Once announced, candidates can access their results through the official CBSE websites:

• cbse.gov.in

• cbse.nic.in

• cbseresults.nic.in



Students are advised to regularly check these websites for updates.



CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in



CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check

Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use



CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Steps to download scorecard

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

Enter the login credentials- application number, date of birth.

CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CBSE marksheet 2025 PDF for Class 10, 12 and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker