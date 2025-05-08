CBSE 10th 12th Result 2025: Once declared, students can access their results on the CBSE's official websites, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 soon. As per various media reports, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 are expected to be out by May 20. However, an official confirmation regarding the result date and time is still awaited. Once declared, students can check their CBSE 10th, 12th Results scorecard on official websites, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE conducted the class 12 exams between February 15 and April 4, 2025. Whereas, CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025.

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2025 Official Websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Steps to download marksheet

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

Enter the login credentials- application number, date of birth.

CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CBSE marksheet 2025 PDF for Class 10, 12 and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker?