CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: How will term 1 and term 2 marks be evaluated? Know details

Results for the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th are likely to be made public at any time this month. Since CBSE has not yet made an official notification about this, students have been closely monitoring. Class 10 students took their term 1 exams from November 30 to December 11, 2021. Exams for Class 12 were administered from December 1 through December 22.

Furthermore, in April and May of this year, the CBSE administered the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams for the 2022 class. Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15 while the CBSE Class 10th board exams were conducted from April 26 to May 4.

The best performance in either the Term 1 or Term 2 tests should be used to determine the final score, according to a panel of academicians, parents, and teachers. Some have argued that internal assessment should be given more importance. Internal assessments should be given a total of 50 percent of the value, with the remaining 50 percent shared equally between Terms 1 and 2, in accordance with the need.

Many CBSE board students are unsure about the evaluation criteria because this season a new format was introduced. Each term will be given equal weight, according to the CBSE board. Additionally, the board chose not to fail anyone.

Evaluation Process: CBSE Term 1 Result 2022

No pupils will receive a failing grade in the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam, and the term 1 results will count for at least 50% of the total CBSE score.

The term 1 marks will also take into account the grades from internal assessments provided by the schools.

Absentees won't receive average scores.

The final score card's calculation will be determined by the CBSE.

The students won't get their marksheets this time; instead, they'll get their final marksheets following the term 2 exams.

