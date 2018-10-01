Headlines

Education

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2019: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam schedule to be released by October 5 on cbse.nic.in

Earlier, it was speculated that the CBSE exam will be conducted in the month of February.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2018, 12:58 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the exam schedule for CBSE Class 10 Exam 2019, CBSE Class 12 Exam 2019 by October 5. The students appearing for the CBSE 10th Class 2019 Exam, CBSE 12th Class 2019 Exam will need to visit the official website cbse.nic.in from time to time to check for any latest developments.

“The board is at the last leg of preparation of datesheet. The entire schedule of Class 10, 12 examinations will come by Friday, October 5,” a CBSE official was quoted as saying according to The Indian Express report.

Earlier, it was speculated that the CBSE exam will be conducted in the month of February. However, there has been no confirmation on the exam schedule.

Earlier, the board said that examinations for all the core academic subjects such as languages, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, geography, economics, business studies, accountancy and economics, among others, will continue to be held in March.

Board exams for vocational subjects of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducted in the second half of February. The CBSE, on Wednesday, announced that it has decided to hold exams for skill education (vocational) and related subjects in the second half of February for the ensuing board exams of Classes 10 and 12 to be held in 2019.

The decision has been taken after Delhi University directed the board to ensure declaration of results including results of re-evaluation, taking into account cut-off dates for admission to colleges. After that order, the HRD ministry had directed CBSE to consult colleges for the same.

The notification issued by the board stated: There are 40 skill education subjects being offered in class 12 and 15 in class 10. There are also other subjects such as typography and computer applications (English), web applications, graphics, office communication, etc, where there are very few students.

These will also be included among the exams in February as these subjects have a larger practical component and shorter theory papers.

CBSE officials said, "This slight advancement of date sheet of the board will facilitate slightly earlier declaration of both – the main results and the re-evaluation results – as compared to earlier years. In class 12, the only compulsory subject is languages, while in class 10, the compulsory subjects are languages, mathematics, science and social sciences. The students are free to choose any combination of subjects in addition to the mandatory subjects as per scheme of studies."

Unlike most other Boards, the CBSE does not have any streams or fixed combination of subjects at senior secondary level. Currently, the examination date sheet of CBSE begins from March and extends to seven weeks or more, to accommodate all possible combinations of subjects. Due to this, declaration of results happen until the fourth week of May and the re-evaluation process gets completed only by July end. By this time, admissions to many universities is almost complete", officials said.

