CBSE 10 Result 2022 DECLARED: Trivandrum emerges as top scoring region with 99.68% pass percentage

CBSE 10 Result 2022 DECLARED: A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results today (July 22, 2022). Students can check their Class 10 result through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The results can also be checked via DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS. 

Nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022. 

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS 

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone. 

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10 < space > roll number. 

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899. 

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App 

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone 

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option. 

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

Students can download the CBSE 10th mark sheet, passing certificate:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.gov.in

IVRS system

SMS service

Digilocker app -- digilocker.gov.in

Pariksha Sangam -- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link
- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number
- Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates can also check their scores through the SMS service and IVRS. Students can send an SMS with text cbse10 (space) roll number (space)  to 7738299899.

