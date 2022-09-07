CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2022 DECLARED at cbse.nic.in: Here's how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th compartment exam results 2022 at the official website -- cbse.nic.in. Candidates can now check the CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment result 2022 from these websites-- cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartmental Result 2022: How to check
CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held from August 23 to August 29, for the students who did not pass the main CBSE board exams. The compartment exams for Class 12 students started on 23 August.
