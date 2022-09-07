Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2022 DECLARED at cbse.nic.in: Here's how to check

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- cbse.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

CBSE 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th compartment exam results 2022 at the official website -- cbse.nic.in. Candidates can now check the CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment result 2022 from these websites-- cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartmental Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official CBSE site cbse.gov.in
  • Search for the results link on the CBSE website homepage and click on it
  • Enter your login details such as your name and roll number
  • Your Class 10th, 12th compartment results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held from August 23 to August 29, for the students who did not pass the main CBSE board exams. The compartment exams for Class 12 students started on 23 August. 

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2022 likely TOMORROW at cbse.nic.in: Websites, how to check here

