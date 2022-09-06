CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2022 likely TOMORROW at cbse.nic.in: Websites, how to check here

Headlines

Canada 'very permissive' towards terrorists, extremist: EAM Jaishankar slams Trudeau govt

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme phones under Rs 20,000; check latest offers

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Krishna Shroff reveals how she, Tiger converted 'peace-loving' dad Jackie to MMA: 'He used to think it's a bloodsport'

Bollywood actors who started career as child artistes

7 life lessons from Michael Gambon's Professor Dumbledore in Harry Potter films

AI reimagines Avengers in 1980s with Bollywood superstars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

Krishna Shroff reveals how she, Tiger converted 'peace-loving' dad Jackie to MMA: 'He used to think it's a bloodsport'

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2022 likely TOMORROW at cbse.nic.in: Websites, how to check here

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment result 2022 will be declared tomorrow (September 7) at the official website-- cbse.nic.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10th and Class 12th compartment exam results 2022 tomorrow at the official website -- cbse.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment result 2022 from these websites-- cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.

According to the reports, the Class 10, 12 compartment results 2022 are likely to be out tomorrow, 7 September. CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held from August 23 to August 29, for the students who did not pass the main CBSE board exams. The compartment exams for Class 12 students started on 23 August. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartmental Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official CBSE site cbse.gov.in
  • Search for the results link on the CBSE website homepage and click on it
  • Enter your login details such as your name and roll number
  • Your Class 10th, 12th compartment results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read: CBSE Compartment Result 2022 date, time: CBSE class 10th, 12th Compartment result expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme phones under Rs 20,000; check latest offers

Women's Reservation Bill gets President's Murmu assent, becomes law

Meet DU grad who cracked UPSC in 3rd attempt, bagged AIR 35

Meet Kiran Mani, former Google manager to be appointed by Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema as CEO

Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhat Zareen secures Olympic quota, assures podium finish for India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE