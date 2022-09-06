CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2022 likely TOMORROW at cbse.nic.in: Websites, how to check here

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment result 2022 will be declared tomorrow (September 7) at the official website-- cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10th and Class 12th compartment exam results 2022 tomorrow at the official website -- cbse.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment result 2022 from these websites-- cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.

According to the reports, the Class 10, 12 compartment results 2022 are likely to be out tomorrow, 7 September. CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held from August 23 to August 29, for the students who did not pass the main CBSE board exams. The compartment exams for Class 12 students started on 23 August.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartmental Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official CBSE site cbse.gov.in

Search for the results link on the CBSE website homepage and click on it

Enter your login details such as your name and roll number

Your Class 10th, 12th compartment results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read: CBSE Compartment Result 2022 date, time: CBSE class 10th, 12th Compartment result expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in