CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Latest update: Timetable release date, other important details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 timetable is likely to be released this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has completed the compilation of the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 has officially started. Reports suggest that the CBSE date sheet for board exam 2023 will be made public by this week. Once released, the CBSE board exam 2023 timetable will be made public for candidates to check the detailed class 10, 12 timetables from the official websitecbse.gov.in. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: How to download

  • Go to the official website of CBSE-- cbse.gov.in
  • Click on ‘Academic Website’
  • Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘
  • Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen, take a printout and save it for further use.

Read: UP Board 2023: UPMSP releases Class 10 Exam 2023 Model Paper at upmsp.edu.in, get direct link here

This year, the CBSE Board exam will cover the entire syllabus for both classes 10, 12 exams.  The board decided against term-based exams in 2022 and has since switched back to its annual test system. The subjective exam style for Board Class 10 and 12 would be held this year, with more multiple-choice questions and a larger critical thinking section.

