BIG UPDATE on Recruitment Scam: CBI to probe Odisha Police SI exam, Uttarakhand SSSC paper leak

EDUCATION
Odisha police officials had earlier stated that the investigation into the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam would be formally handed over to a central agency.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe into the alleged irregularities in the Odisha SI recruitment exam and the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak, sources said.
CBI will also investigate another recruitment exam fraud case of the Uttarakhand UKSSSC exam.
Earlier, a single-member inquiry commission, constituted by the Uttarakhand government to investigate alleged irregularities in the competitive examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on September 21, 2025, submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The commission is headed by Justice (Retd.) UC Dhyani.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the commission has commendably submitted the report within a short timeframe, after conducting extensive public hearings and gathering suggestions from candidates and concerned parties, according to the CMO.
He said the state government will review the report and take decisions in the interest of the candidates. He further informed that a recommendation for a CBI probe has already been made to ensure complete fairness in the matter.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level competitive examination 2025 has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of malpractice, prompting the state government to launch a judicially supervised probe.
