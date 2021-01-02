Headlines

CAT Results 2020: scorecard released, check all details here

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the CAT exam was reduced from three hours to two.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 08:13 PM IST

IIM Indore declared the results for CAT 2020 on Saturday at 5 PM. Candidates can check the results on IIM's official website- iimcat.ac.in.

The exams were held on November 29.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the CAT exam was reduced from three hours to two. Moreover, the sectional time was also reduced from 60 minutes to 40 minutes for each section.  

Candidates must enter their CAT user ID and password to download the CAT result 2020.

Steps to check the results for CAT 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-iimcat.ac.in

Step 2. Click on Login under the heading 'CAT 2020 score card.'

Step 3. Enter User ID.

Step 4. Enter password.

Step 5. Enter Login.

Step 6. The results will be displayed on the screen.

The CAT exam result 2020 will be valid till December 31, 2021. The CAT result 2020 will consist of overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc. 

