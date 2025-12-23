CAT Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check IIM CAT scorecard online when released

Parineeti Chopra gets candid about postpartum struggles after birth of son Neer, says 'not as easy as it looks’
EDUCATION
IIM Kozhikode has not yet announced the CAT 2025 results. The exam took place on November 30, 2025. The answer key was released on December 4, and objections were accepted until December 10.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has not yet announced the results for the CAT 2025. Once released, candidates who took the Common Admission Test can check their results on the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. The exam was held on November 30, 2025, at 339 test centres across 170 cities in India. The total duration of the test was 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted to each of the three sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.
Approximately 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.
The answer key was released on December 4, and the objection window opened on December 8, 2025, closing on December 10, 2025.
A total of 187 objections were submitted across all three sections and shifts. These objections were reviewed by expert panels for each section, with only one objection being accepted.
CAT examination result will be available through login only. Given below is the process to download the IIM CAT 2025 result.
In the IIM CAT exam, your percentile shows how you performed compared to other candidates. Here is how the candidate’s percentile is calculated:
The admission process for IIMs involves shortlisting candidates for interviews based on each institute's unique selection criteria, which can vary. The selection process may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI).