HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CAT Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check IIM CAT scorecard online when released

IIM Kozhikode has not yet announced the CAT 2025 results. The exam took place on November 30, 2025. The answer key was released on December 4, and objections were accepted until December 10.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

CAT Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check IIM CAT scorecard online when released
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has not yet announced the results for the CAT 2025. Once released, candidates who took the Common Admission Test can check their results on the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. The exam was held on November 30, 2025, at 339 test centres across 170 cities in India. The total duration of the test was 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted to each of the three sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.

Approximately 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The answer key was released on December 4, and the objection window opened on December 8, 2025, closing on December 10, 2025.

A total of 187 objections were submitted across all three sections and shifts. These objections were reviewed by expert panels for each section, with only one objection being accepted.

How to Download CAT 2025 result cum scorecard?

CAT examination result will be available through login only. Given below is the process to download the IIM CAT 2025 result.

  1. Go to iimcat.ac.in website
  2. Click on ‘CAT 2025 result download’
  3. Enter CAT ID and password
  4. Go to the scorecard tab and download PDF

How is Percentile Calculated?

In the IIM CAT exam, your percentile shows how you performed compared to other candidates. Here is how the candidate’s percentile is calculated:

  • First, your raw scores are calculated based on the marking scheme: you get 3 marks for each correct answer, and lose 1 mark for each incorrect answer. If you answer a question that is not multiple choice, you will not lose any points for the wrong answer.
  • Overall and section-wise scores will be normalised to arrive at a scaled CAT score.
  • The final normalised scores will then be converted to percentiles, which are presented in the CAT scorecards.
  • Applicants can follow the latest updates regarding the CAT result 2025 below in this article. Know details about the result date, normalisation process, steps to download and more.

What is the Admission process after the CAT exam?

The admission process for IIMs involves shortlisting candidates for interviews based on each institute's unique selection criteria, which can vary. The selection process may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI).

