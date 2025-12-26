CAT Result 2025: Check full list of toppers, know complete IIM admission process

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who finished as India's top ODI run-scorer in 2025?
EDUCATION
The IIM Kozhikode released the CAT 2025 result, and candidates can check their CAT result by visiting the official website of CAT 2025. The exam authority has also released the list of CAT toppers, and many candidates have scored perfect 100 and 99 percentiles.
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has released the CAT 2025 result, and candidates can check their CAT result by visiting the official website of CAT 2025. Candidates are required to enter their user ID and password to check the CAT result and download their respective scorecards for future references. The scorecard covers the section-wise scaled scores as well as the overall percentile, which will be used later during the IIM admission process.
The CAT 2025 exam was conducted on 30th November 2025, and out of 2.95 lakh registered candidates, 2.58 lakh appeared in the exam. Alongside, the exam authority has also released the list of CAT toppers, and many candidates have scored perfect 100 and 99 percentiles.
|CAT Toppers
|CAT 2025 Percentile
|Vinayak Agarwal
|99.99
|Soumyadip Mukharjee
|99.97
|Swastik Mukherjee
|99.96
|Anmol Gupta
|99.96
|Harsh Khudania
|99.93
|Aditya Shah
|99.92
|Rajesh Nathani
|99.90
|Vivek Updhayay
|99.76
|Sankalp Raj
|99.68
|Kashvi Bhatia
|99.53
|Kanav Jain
|99.5
|Ramandeep Khudia
|99.49
|Shri Tej
|99.43
|Aishiki
|99.48
|Aditi Dindorkar
|99.04
The CAT result has finally been released by IIM Kozhikode, and candidates can easily download their scorecard by visiting the official website. You should follow these simple steps to successfully download the CAT 2025 result and later use it during the IIM admission once you meet the CAT cutoff.
Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the CAT result 2025.
Step 2: Log in using the “User ID” and “Password”
Step 4: Once you enter, your CAT 2025 scorecard will successfully appear on the screen.
Step 5: Candidates can print, save and download the CAT 2025 scorecard for future references.
After the declaration of the CAT result 2025, IIMs will begin the shortlisting process for the further stage of the admission in their MBA programmes, where candidates are shortlisted not only on the basis of CAT percentile but also, several other factors that have been set up as the IIM admission policy.
The IIM admission criteria cover the Group Discussions (GD), Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI), where candidates will be assessed on the basis of their communication skills, leadership potential and clarity of thoughts.
Apart from the CAT result, IIMs also consider the academic record (class 10th, class 12th and graduation), relevant work experience you carry and gender diversity.