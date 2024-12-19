IIM CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24 at various centres across India.

CAT 2024 Result update: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has released the results for the CAT exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website– iimcat.ac.in. A total of 14 students achieved a perfect 100 percentile, with 13 coming from engineering backgrounds. 29 candidates achieved a 99.99 percentile, including 27 males and two females. Meanwhile, 30 students secured a 99.98 percentile.

IIM CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24 at various centres across India. Candidates can download their scorecards by logging into the CAT 2024 website. Get a direct link HERE.

How to Download the CAT 2024 Scorecard?

1. Go to the official website of CAT 2024 -- iimcat.ac.in

2. Click on the IIM CAT 2024 scorecard link

3. Login using the user ID and password

4. The CAT 2024 scorecard PDF will be displayed

5. Download the CAT scorecard for further reference

A total of 3.29 lakh students registered for the exam out of whom 2.93 lakh appeared. IIM will now release a shortlist based on candidate percentiles and cut-off scores. The subsequent phases include the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI), after which final admissions will be determined based on overall performance. The official website states: "Please be aware that this (https://iimcat.ac.in) is the only authentic website for CAT 2024, as has been publicly advertised, and there is no other website for information or registration/submission of the CAT 2024 application form."