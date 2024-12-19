CAT Results can be out anytime on Thursday. The result of CAT 2024 exam can be seen at iimcat.ac.in official website.

CAT Exam 2024 was conducted on November 24 at more than 385 centres across 170 cities in India. A total of 3.29 lakh students registered for the exam out of whom 2.93 lakh appeared. CAT 2024 question paper was moderate level in terms of difficulty. Compared to last year it was easier.

The final answer key of IIM CAT 2024 was released on December 17, 2024, and the provisional answer key of CAT 2024 was released on December 3. There were no changes in either of the answer keys.

CAT Result 2024 will be based on objections given by candidates against the official CAT answer key 2024.

Steps to download CAT 2024 Result and scorecard

CAT 2024 result will be available online. The following are the steps for downloading results.

-Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

-Next, click on ‘CAT2024 Score card download’

-Enter User ID and password

-Locate the CAT 2024 scorecard window

-Download the scorecard as PDF