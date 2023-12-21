CAT Result 2023 declared: 14 students score 100 percentile, step-by-step guide to check result

Among the 3.28 lakh eligible candidates, approximately 2.88 lakh students participated in the exam.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released the CAT 2023 exam results on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who took the test can access and download their results through the activated direct link provided on the site. Continuous updates and additional information about the result declaration can be found on the official website.

Among the 3.28 lakh eligible candidates, approximately 2.88 lakh students participated in the exam. An official statement from IIM Lucknow confirmed that 14 students achieved a perfect 100 percentile score. Overall attendance for the exam reached about 88 percent.

Here's what to expect in the CAT 2023 admission process:

After the result announcement, shortlisted candidates will be listed on the respective IIM websites.

IIMs will directly send interview letters to these shortlisted candidates.

Each IIM has distinct selection criteria, which can be accessed on their official websites.

The admission process includes Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interviews (PI), alongside evaluating CAT 2023 exam performance and other relevant factors.

To download the CAT 2023 result, follow these steps:

Visit the official CAT 2023 website

Click on the direct link tab available on the homepage.

Input your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed.

Verify all the details.

Download and print it for future reference.

Approximately 3 lakh applicants took the exam this year. The CAT 2023 answer key and response sheet were released on December 5, with objections accepted until December 8. IIM Lucknow intends to update and release the final answer key along with the CAT Result after considering valid objections from candidates.