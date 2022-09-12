Search icon
CAT 2022: Last date to apply, important dates, guidelines here

CAT 2022 registration process will end on September 14. Interested candidates can still apply at iimcat.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

CAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration process will be concluded on September 14 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for CAT 2022 exam online can submit their application through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in. 

Candidates must note that applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,300 for the General category and Rs 1,150 for the reserved category. The CAT 2022 examination will be held on November 27. The correction window for the CAT application will open in the third week of September. The CAT 2022 admit card will be declared by October 27. 

The documents required at the time of filling the CAT 2022 application form are-- Relevant academic mark sheet, valid government ID proof, Covid-19 vaccination certificate, scanned passport-size photograph, scanned signature, a copy of the category certificate (if any), PwD (Person with Disability) certificate. 

