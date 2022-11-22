Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CAT 2022: Dress code, list of barred items, other important details here

The CAT 2022 is set to be held on November 27 in three shifts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

CAT 2022: Dress code, list of barred items, other important details here
CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27 | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27 in three shifts. CAT 2022 exam is a single-day examination. The first session will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second session will be held between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and the third session between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. 

Candidates must note that no one will be allowed to enter later than 8:15 am for the forenoon session, 12:15 noon for the afternoon session and 4:15 pm for the evening session. Candidates must carry their CAT 2022 admit card with them to the examination hall. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. 

Read: DUET PG, PhD Result 2022 released at nta.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download scores

CAT 2022: Dress code

  • Mask will be permitted beyond the Frisking Point
  • Candidates can wear socks, plain pullovers, sweaters and pocketless cardigans inside the test lab
  • Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not allowed, candidates can wear sandals, slippers with low heels
  • Candidates will have to keep all their belongings aside at the examination hall
  • Candidates with metal implants, pacemakers, etc., in their body are required to bring a supporting medical certificate of the same to the test centre.

CAT 2022: Barred items

Items such as goggles, wallets, handbags, belts, caps, digital watches or smartwatches, wristwatches, bracelets, cameras, ornaments, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, calculators, own stationery items, pens are not allowed to carry inside the examination hall.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold outfits
Viral Photos of the Day: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh promote Thank God, Janhvi Kapoor sets fashion goals
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy birthday Shweta Tiwari: 6 times Bigg Boss 4 winner stunned us with her looks
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Freddy to Hera Pheri 3, here's a list of actor's upcoming films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Stalker reaches hospital posing as patient to harass medical student
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.