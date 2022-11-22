CAT 2022: Dress code, list of barred items, other important details here

CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27 | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27 in three shifts. CAT 2022 exam is a single-day examination. The first session will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second session will be held between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and the third session between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

Candidates must note that no one will be allowed to enter later than 8:15 am for the forenoon session, 12:15 noon for the afternoon session and 4:15 pm for the evening session. Candidates must carry their CAT 2022 admit card with them to the examination hall. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

CAT 2022: Dress code

Mask will be permitted beyond the Frisking Point

Candidates can wear socks, plain pullovers, sweaters and pocketless cardigans inside the test lab

Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not allowed, candidates can wear sandals, slippers with low heels

Candidates will have to keep all their belongings aside at the examination hall

Candidates with metal implants, pacemakers, etc., in their body are required to bring a supporting medical certificate of the same to the test centre.

CAT 2022: Barred items

Items such as goggles, wallets, handbags, belts, caps, digital watches or smartwatches, wristwatches, bracelets, cameras, ornaments, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, calculators, own stationery items, pens are not allowed to carry inside the examination hall.