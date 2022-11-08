IIM CAT 2022 scheduled for November 27: From admit card to exam pattern, here's all you need to know

IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27 in computer-based test(CBT) mode. The IIM CAT 2022 exam will comprise three sections-- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation.

The CAT exam will be held in three shifts, with each being two hours. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to fill up a self-declaration form present in the IIM CAT 2022 admit card as part of the Covid-control measure.

IIM CAT 2022: Admit card

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore released the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on October 27. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket by visiting the official website.

IIM CAT 2022: Exam pattern

According to the CAT 2022 examination pattern, the examination will be 120 minutes long. Each section of the CAT examination is for 40 minutes to complete. Eligible Candidates will get 3 marks for each correct answer. It is to be noted that one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer/ response.

IIM CAT 2022: Test centre

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned on the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card.