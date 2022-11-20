Search icon
CAT 2022 on November 27: Exam pattern, marking scheme and other important details here

CAT 2022 exam is going to be held on November 27 by IIM Bangalore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

CAT 2022 | Photo: PTI
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will hold the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27. The exam pattern for CAT 2022 will remain the same as last year. The question paper will contain 66 questions divided into three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section of the exam paper.
 
CAT 2022 will be conducted over a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). PwD candidates will be allotted an extra 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each Section. The timer on the screen would display the remaining time for the section being answered. The candidate should carefully read the questions displayed on a computer console and choose the answer by clicking on the correct option for the MCQs.
 
 
CAT Exam 2022: Marking scheme explained
  • Candidates will be awarded three marks (+3) for each correct answer
  • One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer, for all MCQ types
  • There is no negative marking for a non-MCQ type question
  • No mark will be awarded for questions which are not attempted.
After completion of 40 minutes of a particular section, it will be locked and auto-submitted, and the candidate will be taken to the next section. Aspirants will not be allowed to leave the test lab before the completion of the examination. Once the exam is complete, candidates will need to drop their CAT admit card, pen and scribble pad in the boxes provided at the entrance of the examination hall.
