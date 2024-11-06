The CAT exam is a gateway to IIMs and other business schools across India and it is scheduled to be held on...

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 admit cards have been officially released today, November 5, 2024, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. Hall tickets for this highly competitive exam are now available for download from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, for the candidates who have registered for the exam. The CAT exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2024, and is a gateway to IIMs and other business schools across India for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programs.

The CAT 2024 registration period started on August 1 and ended on September 20 and attracted numerous applicants. About 328,000 candidates took the exam last year, with about 288,000 actually showing up. Interest has been up by a whopping 30% compared to previous years.

How to download the CAT admit card step by step.

Go to iimcat.ac.in.

The link for CAT 2024 admit card can be found on the IIM Calcutta homepage.

Click on the admit card link, and a new window will open.

Enter your login details.

It will appear. Download your admit card.

The CAT 2024 will comprise three sections: VARC, DILR, and QA. The exam will last for 120 minutes total, and each section will be given 40 minutes. The test will have 66 questions, both in multiple-choice (MCQ) and type-in-the-answer (TITA) formats. There is a +3 point for each correct answer, and 1 point is deducted for wrong MCQ responses.

To assist candidates in their preparation, IIM Calcutta will provide a tutorial detailing the exam process one week before the test date. This resource aims to familiarise candidates with the exam format and help them strategise their time management effectively.

The CAT is crucial for aspiring management students, as it is accepted by all 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other business schools in India, including prominent institutions like FMS Delhi and SPJIMR Mumbai. Candidates who perform well will proceed to further selection rounds at their chosen IIMs.

As the exam date approaches, candidates are encouraged to stay updated on any announcements from IIM Calcutta regarding the exam and its procedures. With rigorous preparation and strategic study plans, aspirants can enhance their chances of success in this pivotal examination.