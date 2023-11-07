Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

CAT Admit Card 2023 out: Steps to download, exam dates, other important details

The CAT admit card has been released by the IIM Lucknow on the official website.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow released the Common Eligibility Test (CAT) admit card on November 7 at the official website-- iimcat.ac.in.  Candidates who have registered to appear for the CAT exam can now download the admit card from the official website. Candidates will need to download the documents with a user ID and password. 

The CAT admit card was originally supposed to be out on October 25 which was later postponed. The CAT exam is scheduled to be held on November 26. Candidates are advised to carefully read the details and guidelines given in the hall ticket. 

CAT 2023 Admit Card: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
  • Click on the IIM CAT 2023 admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

