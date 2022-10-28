Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here

IIM Banglore will conduct the CAT 2022 exam in 150 cities in three sessions of 2 hours each.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 07:18 AM IST

CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here
File photo

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) has released the admit card for CAT 2022. Candidates can download their IIM CAT 2022 admit cards through the official website – iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022. IIM Banglore will conduct the CAT 2022 exam in 150 cities in three sessions of 2 hours each.

CAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the CAT 2022 official website at iimcat.ac.in
Click on the link provided to download the admit card
Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details
Your CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: UGC NET Result 2022 expected to be declared soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check scorecard

CAT Admit card: direct link

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
NASA Artemis-1 mission: Discover the different steps along the journey to the Moon-IN PICS
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as Chief Technology Officer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.