CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) has released the admit card for CAT 2022. Candidates can download their IIM CAT 2022 admit cards through the official website – iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022. IIM Banglore will conduct the CAT 2022 exam in 150 cities in three sessions of 2 hours each.

CAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the CAT 2022 official website at iimcat.ac.in

Click on the link provided to download the admit card

Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details

Your CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

CAT Admit card: direct link