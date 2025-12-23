CAT 2025 result: How are candidates shortlisted for IIM interviews? Here's everything you need to know

Around 2.58 lakh candidates await their CAT 2025 results. After the announcement, IIMs will shortlist candidates based on individual criteria for further rounds, including WAT, GD and PI. Shortlisted candidates must meet eligibility requirements, including document verification.

Around 2.58 lakh candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their results. Once the results are declared, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the process of shortlisting candidates for the subsequent stages of the admission process. Here's a detailed breakdown of the admission process, eligibility verification, and requirements for shortlisted candidates.

Shortlisting and Interview Process

The IIMs will shortlist candidates based on their individual selection criteria, which can vary between institutes. The shortlisting will take into account CAT 2025 performance, along with other factors like academic background, work experience, and diversity considerations (such as gender and academic diversity).

Once the results are announced, candidates who meet the criteria will be invited to participate in further rounds, which may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), a Group Discussion (GD), and a Personal Interview (PI). The official websites of the respective IIMs will publish the list of shortlisted candidates. Interview call letters will be issued individually, and candidates are advised to check the websites regularly for updates.

It’s important to note that each IIM has its own set of parameters, such as cut-offs and the weightage allocated to different stages of evaluation. Therefore, candidates should refer to the admission policies of the specific IIMs they are interested in for further details.

Eligibility Verification Requirements

If you are shortlisted for an interview, the following documents will be required for eligibility verification:

Mark Sheets and Degree Certificate

Candidates must bring original mark sheets and attested copies to the interview to confirm their academic eligibility. If selected for a program, candidates will be required to submit the original degree certificate and mark sheets from all semesters, along with attested copies, when they join the program.

Reservation Category Documents

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, NC-OBC, EWS, and PwD categories must submit the original caste/class and/or disability certificate at the time of the interview. A photocopy of these documents should also be submitted alongside the mark sheets and degree certificates.

Final-Year Candidates

For candidates who are in the final year of their bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification, they must provide an original certificate from the Principal or Registrar of their university or institution. The certificate should confirm that the candidate has secured at least 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates) based on their most recent grades.

These candidates will be allowed to join the program provisionally, but admission will only be confirmed upon submission of the original degree certificate and mark sheet, which should reflect the successful completion of the bachelor’s degree. The deadline for submitting these documents is December 31, 2026.

The admission process for IIMs is comprehensive and includes several stages, each with its own set of requirements. Candidates who are shortlisted must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and submit the required documents on time. It is also essential to check the individual admission policies of the IIMs for specific details regarding cut-offs, interview formats, and deadlines.