CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off

IIM Kozhikode will soon release the CAT 2025 result of 2.58 lakh candidates at the iimcat.ac.in. Check here latest and live updates on CAT exam result 2025 including cut offs, toppers and IIM selection criteria here:

Candidates who appeared for the CAT exam, held on November 30, 2025, can check their scorecard at iimcat.ac.in anytime soon as IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT result 2025 for all test takers across three slots. The authority is likely to announce the results by this week for 2.58 lakh candidates who appeared for it. It was expected that the CAT exam result would be released by December 19 or 20, but now it is being reported that the scorecards will be issued between December 25 and 31, 2025. Last year, the CAT result was declared on December 19.