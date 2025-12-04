CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Response sheet, answer key pdf to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Know how to download

CAT 2025 response sheet and provisional answer key are being released today on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download their response sheets and file objections to the answer key. The objection window opens four days after the response sheet release. The objection fee is INR 1,200 per issue.

The much-anticipated CAT 2025 response sheet PDF will be available today for candidates to download. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, which is overseeing the Common Admission Test (CAT) this year, officially announced the release date for the CAT 2025 provisional answer key on December 3, 2025. Candidates will be able to access their response sheets and the provisional answer key via the IIM CAT official website: iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Answer Key Download Process

To download the CAT 2025 response sheet and provisional answer key, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘Candidate Login/Response Sheet/Objection Window’ link.

Enter your CAT ID and password to log in.

Navigate to the response sheet section and click on the option to download it.

Candidates can now view and verify their responses against the official answer key, which is crucial for calculating their likely score.

New Objection Process for CAT 2025 Answer Key

This year, the process for challenging the CAT 2025 answer key has undergone some changes. Previously, the objection window opened simultaneously with the release of the response sheet, but in 2025, candidates will be able to file objections four days after the response sheet release.

Here’s how to file objections on the provisional answer key:

Visit the CAT 2025 website: iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘Login’ link.

Enter your CAT login ID and password.

Go to the Objection Tab and click the ‘+’ sign to add a new objection.

Select the question number you wish to challenge.

Enter the relevant details and upload supporting documents.

Pay the objection fee of INR 1,200 per objection.

It’s important to note that objections submitted without supporting documents will be rejected. The official fee per objection is INR 1,200, and only valid, substantiated objections will be considered by the authorities.

Important Dates

Response Sheet & Answer Key Release: Today (Exact date to be confirmed on the website)

Objection Window Opens: 4 days after the response sheet release

Objection Fee: INR 1,200 per objection

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IIM CAT website for updates and stay informed about the deadlines and procedures.