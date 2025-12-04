FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai: High tide of 4.86 metres expected, BMC alerts people, give these advices, check details.

S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda

Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband, former governor of Mizoram passes away

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs US President Donald Trump’s Beast, what makes them ultimate rides of world's most powerful leaders

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘I wouldn’t like…’

Sourav Joshi's 'to-be-wife' Avantika Bhatt was a high school bully? This content creator makes SHOCKING allegations, netizens says, 'Tea Khud aa jaati hai...'

RBSE Board Datesheet 2026: Rajasthan Board class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th exam dates RELEASED, know how to check

Full Moon December 2025: Why the day is considered auspicious and how to manifest effectively

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Response sheet, answer key pdf to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Know how to download

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'INSULTED' at billionaire wedding? Bride refuses to dance with SRK, mocks him saying 'bolo zubaan kesari'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda

S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda

Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband, former governor of Mizoram passes away

Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband passes away

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs US President Donald Trump’s Beast, what makes them ultimate rides of world's most powerful leaders

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs Trump’s Beast

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025

Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts

Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Response sheet, answer key pdf to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Know how to download

CAT 2025 response sheet and provisional answer key are being released today on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download their response sheets and file objections to the answer key. The objection window opens four days after the response sheet release. The objection fee is INR 1,200 per issue.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 02:22 PM IST

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Response sheet, answer key pdf to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Know how to download
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-anticipated CAT 2025 response sheet PDF will be available today for candidates to download. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, which is overseeing the Common Admission Test (CAT) this year, officially announced the release date for the CAT 2025 provisional answer key on December 3, 2025. Candidates will be able to access their response sheets and the provisional answer key via the IIM CAT official website: iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Answer Key Download Process

To download the CAT 2025 response sheet and provisional answer key, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘Candidate Login/Response Sheet/Objection Window’ link.

Enter your CAT ID and password to log in.

Navigate to the response sheet section and click on the option to download it.

Candidates can now view and verify their responses against the official answer key, which is crucial for calculating their likely score.

New Objection Process for CAT 2025 Answer Key

This year, the process for challenging the CAT 2025 answer key has undergone some changes. Previously, the objection window opened simultaneously with the release of the response sheet, but in 2025, candidates will be able to file objections four days after the response sheet release.

Here’s how to file objections on the provisional answer key:

Visit the CAT 2025 website: iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘Login’ link.

Enter your CAT login ID and password.

Go to the Objection Tab and click the ‘+’ sign to add a new objection.

Select the question number you wish to challenge.

Enter the relevant details and upload supporting documents.

Pay the objection fee of INR 1,200 per objection.

It’s important to note that objections submitted without supporting documents will be rejected. The official fee per objection is INR 1,200, and only valid, substantiated objections will be considered by the authorities.

Important Dates

Response Sheet & Answer Key Release: Today (Exact date to be confirmed on the website)

Objection Window Opens: 4 days after the response sheet release

Objection Fee: INR 1,200 per objection

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IIM CAT website for updates and stay informed about the deadlines and procedures.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda
S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda
Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband, former governor of Mizoram passes away
Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband passes away
Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs US President Donald Trump’s Beast, what makes them ultimate rides of world's most powerful leaders
Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs Trump’s Beast
Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘I wouldn’t like…’
Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda
Sourav Joshi's 'to-be-wife' Avantika Bhatt was a high school bully? This content creator makes SHOCKING allegations, netizens says, 'Tea Khud aa jaati hai...'
Sourav Joshi's 'to-be-wife' Avantika Bhatt was a high school bully?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement