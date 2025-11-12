FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check full schedule, other details

IIM Kozhikode has released the admit cards for CAT 2025. Candidates can check their exam date, session, and test centre via their CAT login. A mock test will be available from November 12. Over 2.95 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which will be tested in three key areas.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check full schedule, other details
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has officially released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025). Candidates who have registered for the exam can now check their exam date, session, and test centre city through their CAT login credentials.

Steps to Download the CAT 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can easily download their CAT 2025 admit card by following these steps:

  • Visit the official CAT website: iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on the admit card link for CAT 2025.
  • Enter your registration number and password on the next page.
  • Submit the details and download your admit card.

Candidates are advised to check the official portal regularly for any further updates or announcements related to the exam.

Mock Test to be Released on November 12

IIM Kozhikode will also release a mock test on the official CAT website starting November 12. The mock test will feature sample questions designed to help candidates get familiar with the exam format and interface. This initiative will aid candidates in preparing for the exam by simulating the actual test experience.

Exam Details and Security Measures

As per IIM Kozhikode, the CAT 2025 will be a two-hour examination assessing candidates across three sections:

  • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
  • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
  • Quantitative Ability (QA)

To ensure the security of the examination process, additional measures have been implemented, including the deployment of mobile jammers at select locations during the test.

CAT 2025: Registration Numbers and Participation

This year, approximately 2.95 lakh candidates have registered for the CAT 2025. Last year, 293,000 candidates appeared for the exam, comprising 107,000 female candidates, 186,000 male candidates, and five transgender candidates.

The CAT 2024 exam was held on November 24, with the provisional answer keys released on December 3, followed by the final answer keys on December 17. The CAT 2024 results were announced on December 19.

Candidates are urged to regularly check the official portal for updates and to stay informed about any important announcements or changes related to the exam.

