CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check full schedule, other details

Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...
Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall
Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey
Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health', ailing veteran actor's son-in-law confirms, says...
Meet Bihar's first woman IPS officer, married at 19 to IFS officer, cracked UPSC after separation; her name is...; she remarried IPS officer...
Govinda LATEST health update: Actor undergoes tests after being advised to see neurologist, reports awaited, says manager
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Here are the top 10 highlights of what we know so far
Abhishek Sharma gets motivational tattoo ahead of South Africa Series; Know meaning behind his three-word tattoo
SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Tier 1 starting from Today: Admit card and other documents to carry, shift timings, exam guidelines
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja kept staring at Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's photos during pregnancy, here's why
EDUCATION
IIM Kozhikode has released the admit cards for CAT 2025. Candidates can check their exam date, session, and test centre via their CAT login. A mock test will be available from November 12. Over 2.95 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which will be tested in three key areas.
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has officially released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025). Candidates who have registered for the exam can now check their exam date, session, and test centre city through their CAT login credentials.
Candidates can easily download their CAT 2025 admit card by following these steps:
Candidates are advised to check the official portal regularly for any further updates or announcements related to the exam.
IIM Kozhikode will also release a mock test on the official CAT website starting November 12. The mock test will feature sample questions designed to help candidates get familiar with the exam format and interface. This initiative will aid candidates in preparing for the exam by simulating the actual test experience.
As per IIM Kozhikode, the CAT 2025 will be a two-hour examination assessing candidates across three sections:
To ensure the security of the examination process, additional measures have been implemented, including the deployment of mobile jammers at select locations during the test.
This year, approximately 2.95 lakh candidates have registered for the CAT 2025. Last year, 293,000 candidates appeared for the exam, comprising 107,000 female candidates, 186,000 male candidates, and five transgender candidates.
The CAT 2024 exam was held on November 24, with the provisional answer keys released on December 3, followed by the final answer keys on December 17. The CAT 2024 results were announced on December 19.
Candidates are urged to regularly check the official portal for updates and to stay informed about any important announcements or changes related to the exam.