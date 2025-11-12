CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Check full schedule, other details

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know
EDUCATION
IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 admit card today. Candidates can download it from iimcat.ac.in using their user ID and password. The CAT 2025 exam will be held on November 30 across 170 cities. The admit card includes exam date, centre details, and important instructions.
The admit card release was earlier scheduled for November 5, 2025, but was postponed by a week. With the exam date approaching, aspirants are advised to download and print their hall ticket well in advance to avoid any last-minute technical issues.
The CAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025, across 170 cities in India. The test will be held in three slots, and the exact reporting time and session details will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card. The CAT score is used for admission to IIMs and several other top management institutes across the country.
Candidates can access their admit card only online. Here’s the step-by-step process:
It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.
After downloading, candidates must carefully review the details printed on their hall ticket. The admit card will include:
In case of any discrepancies in the admit card details, candidates should immediately contact the CAT helpdesk for correction.
Follow the instructions provided by the invigilators at the test centre.
With the release of the admit card, the countdown for CAT 2025 has officially begun. Candidates are encouraged to double-check their exam details and ensure that all documents are ready before November 30.