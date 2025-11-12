FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Check full schedule, other details

IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 admit card today. Candidates can download it from iimcat.ac.in using their user ID and password. The CAT 2025 exam will be held on November 30 across 170 cities. The admit card includes exam date, centre details, and important instructions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 08:05 AM IST

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Check full schedule, other details
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially released the CAT 2025 admit card today. Candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) can now download their hall tickets from the official website — iimcat.ac.in

The admit card release was earlier scheduled for November 5, 2025, but was postponed by a week. With the exam date approaching, aspirants are advised to download and print their hall ticket well in advance to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

CAT 2025 Exam Date and Overview

The CAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025, across 170 cities in India. The test will be held in three slots, and the exact reporting time and session details will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card. The CAT score is used for admission to IIMs and several other top management institutes across the country.

Steps to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can access their admit card only online. Here’s the step-by-step process:

  • Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘Registered Candidate Login’ link on the homepage
  • Enter your CAT 2025 User ID and Password
  • Navigate to the ‘Admit Card’ section
  • Download and print your hall ticket for exam day use

It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.

Information Mentioned on the CAT Admit Card

After downloading, candidates must carefully review the details printed on their hall ticket. The admit card will include:

  • Candidate’s full name and photograph
  • Date of birth and category
  • Gender
  • CAT registration number
  • Exam date, slot, and reporting time
  • Test city and exam centre address
  • Candidate’s signature
  • Important instructions for exam day

In case of any discrepancies in the admit card details, candidates should immediately contact the CAT helpdesk for correction.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

  • Arrive at the exam centre well before the reporting time.
  • Carry your printed admit card and original photo ID (Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, etc.).
  • Do not bring any restricted items, such as mobile phones, calculators, watches, or stationery.

Follow the instructions provided by the invigilators at the test centre.

With the release of the admit card, the countdown for CAT 2025 has officially begun. Candidates are encouraged to double-check their exam details and ensure that all documents are ready before November 30.

