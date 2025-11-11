CAT 2025 Admit Card to be released on THIS date at iimcat.ac.in, check how to download hall ticket

The CAT 2025 admit card will be released on November 12 at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download it till November 30, the exam date.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card will be released on November 12, 2025, by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Candidates who have registered for the national-level MBA entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website: iimcat.ac.in. The admit card download window will remain open till November 30, 2025, which is also the date of the exam.

What is CAT?

The CAT exam is India’s most prestigious management entrance test, conducted annually by the IIMs for admission into MBA and PGDM programs at top business schools. The test evaluates candidates on three major sections, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA).

CAT 2025 will be conducted online in computer-based mode across several test centres in India, in three sessions on November 30. The results are expected to be declared in January 2026.

How to download CAT Admit Card

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in Click on the 'Registered Candidate Login' link. Enter your User ID and Password. Click on 'Download Admit Card' to get your hall ticket. Check all details carefully and print a hard copy to carry to the exam centre.

Candidates must bring a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN, Passport or Driving Licence) on exam day.

Important notes

The admit card will mention your exam date, city, centre and slot timing.

An official mock test will also be released soon on the CAT website to help candidates familiarise themselves with the test pattern.

Candidates are advised to double-check all details on their admit card and reach the centre well before the reporting time.

CAT 2025 is not just an exam but a gateway to India’s top management institutes; so gear up, stay calm and get ready to ace it