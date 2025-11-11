CAT 2025 Admit Card to be released on THIS date at iimcat.ac.in, check how to download hall ticket

Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US, last rites to be performed in...
EDUCATION
The CAT 2025 admit card will be released on November 12 at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download it till November 30, the exam date.
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card will be released on November 12, 2025, by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Candidates who have registered for the national-level MBA entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website: iimcat.ac.in. The admit card download window will remain open till November 30, 2025, which is also the date of the exam.
The CAT exam is India’s most prestigious management entrance test, conducted annually by the IIMs for admission into MBA and PGDM programs at top business schools. The test evaluates candidates on three major sections, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA).
CAT 2025 will be conducted online in computer-based mode across several test centres in India, in three sessions on November 30. The results are expected to be declared in January 2026.
Candidates must bring a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN, Passport or Driving Licence) on exam day.
CAT 2025 is not just an exam but a gateway to India’s top management institutes; so gear up, stay calm and get ready to ace it