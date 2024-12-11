CAT 2024 final answer key will be released this week. Know when and where to check and download the scorecards.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is set to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 final answer key this week. According to sources, the CAT final answer key in PDF format will be published first, followed by the announcement of results. The expected date for the CAT 2024 results is December 15. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their user ID and password.

Steps to Download the CAT Final Answer Key 2024 PDF

To access the CAT final answer key, follow these steps:

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Look for the link to the CAT final answer key 2024 PDF and click on it.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF.

Take a printout for reference.

How to Download the CAT Scorecard 2024 PDF

Once the results are announced, candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Go to iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the link for the CAT 2024 scorecard PDF.

The scorecard will be available for download.

Save the PDF for future use.

Print a hard copy for reference.

CAT 2024 Exam Review

The CAT 2024 exam was held on Sunday, November 24, with approximately 2.93 lakh candidates appearing. The paper was reviewed as moderately difficult, varying slightly between shifts. Section-wise analysis revealed that the Quantitative Ability (Quant) section was tricky and more challenging, while the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) sections were easier.

Expected Cut-Offs

Based on the difficulty level of the exam, experts predict the following cut-offs:

General category: 94 to 99 percentile

OBC: 93 to 98 percentile

EWS: 94 to 99 percentile

SC/ST: 70 to 78 percentile

For more updates and details, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.