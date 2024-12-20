A total of 14 students scored 100 percentiles. Around 2.93 lakh students who had appeared for CAT 2024 can check result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in and download scorecard PDF.

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta declared the result of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) on Thursday. A total of 14 candidates have scored perfect 100 percentile. Unlike last year, one of the toppers is female and the rest 13 are male candidates. Only one of them was not an engineer, while the other 13 had an engineering background. Candidates can access their scorecards on the CAT website by entering their application ID and password.

The following is a breakdown per category of the 3.29 lakh eligible candidates who have registered: EWS: 4.80%, NC-OBC: 16.91%, SC: 8.51%, ST: 2.25%, PwD (across categories): 0.44%, General: 67.53%. Of the 2.93 lakh candidates who showed up, 67.20% were General, 5.09% were EWS, 17.5% were NC-OBC, 8.08% were SC, 2.12% were ST, and 0.41% were PwD (across categories). Candidates should be aware that the Indian Institute of Managements will use the CAT results along with additional requirements unique to each IIM's admissions policy to determine whether candidates make the shortlist for further admissions processes. One can visit iimcat.ac.in for additional information.

IIM CAT Result 2024: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on IIM CAT scorecard 2024 PDF link

Enter registration number and password as the log-in credentials

IIM CAT scorecard 2024 PDF will be available for download

Save IIM CAT scorecard 2024 PDF to be used for further reference.

IIM CAT scorecard 2024 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, other details.

CAT Merit List 2024: Steps to download