CAT 2024: Registrations to end Today, check how to apply, eligibility

IIM Calcutta will close the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today, September 13, 2024.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 09:51 PM IST

CAT 2024: Registrations to end Today, check how to apply, eligibility
    IIM Calcutta will close the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today, September 13, 2024. Prospective candidates who wish to take the exam can visit the official CAT 2024 website to complete their application forms. Registrations will be accepted until 5 pm today. Admit cards are expected to be released on November 5, and the exam will be held by IIM Calcutta on November 24 across 170 cities. The examination fee is Rs 2,500 for general category candidates and Rs 1,250 for those in reserved categories.

    Steps to Apply for CAT 2024:

    1. Register to obtain a unique user ID and password.
    2. Log in with the provided user ID and password to fill out the application form.
    3. Complete the form and make the online payment.
    4. Verify your mobile number and email address during registration via OTP.
    5. After OTP verification, you will receive your user ID and password via email and SMS. Overseas candidates will receive the OTP only by email. Changes to the application will not be permitted once the form is submitted and payment is made.

    Eligibility for CAT 2024:

    • Educational Qualification: Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates, the requirement is 45%.

    Application Fee:

    • The exam fee has been increased to Rs 2,500 for general category candidates (up from Rs 2,400) and Rs 1,250 for reserved category candidates (up from Rs 1,200).

    Seat Reservation:

    • Legal requirements mandate that 15% of seats be reserved for SC candidates, 7.5% for ST candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes (NC-OBC), and up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.
