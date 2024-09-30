CAT 2024 application correction window closes today; check how to make changes, direct link here

The deadline for making changes to the CAT 2024 application form is today, September 30.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) opened the application correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on September 27. Candidates can modify their application forms by visiting the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in and logging into their dashboards. The deadline for making changes to the CAT 2024 application form is today, September 30.

Candidates can only update the photo, signature, and exam city preferences in their application. “Edit window for updating only the photograph, signature, and city preferences, if required by the candidate, will be available from September 27 (10.00 AM) to September 30 (5.00 PM), 2024, for those who have submitted their application forms successfully,” the official website reads.

To make changes to the CAT 2024 application form, candidates must enter their login credentials, which include their user ID and password.

How to make the corrections?

Go to the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the CAT 2024 registration link available

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Once done, your application form will appear on the screen.

Review the application carefully and make the required changes.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The CAT 2024 admit card will be released on November 5, and the exam is scheduled for November 24, 2024.

