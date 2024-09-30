CAT 2024 application correction window closes today; check how to make changes, direct link here

Education
The deadline for making changes to the CAT 2024 application form is today, September 30.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) opened the application correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on September 27. Candidates can modify their application forms by visiting the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in and logging into their dashboards. The deadline for making changes to the CAT 2024 application form is today, September 30.
Candidates can only update the photo, signature, and exam city preferences in their application. “Edit window for updating only the photograph, signature, and city preferences, if required by the candidate, will be available from September 27 (10.00 AM) to September 30 (5.00 PM), 2024, for those who have submitted their application forms successfully,” the official website reads.
To make changes to the CAT 2024 application form, candidates must enter their login credentials, which include their user ID and password.
How to make the corrections?
The CAT 2024 admit card will be released on November 5, and the exam is scheduled for November 24, 2024.
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.