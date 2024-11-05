The CAT exam is set to be held in around 170 test cities across the country on November 24, 2024.

Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test 2024 can download their hall ticket today. The examination authorities are expected to release the admit card anytime soon at iimcat.ac.in.The CAT exam will be conducted on November 24, 2024, and the candidates are required to carry their admit cards for entry to the examination hall.

The release time of the hall ticket has not yet been announced, however, the authorities will issue it by today. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready to download the admit card which will be released anytime soon.

How to download the CAT Admit Card 2024: Candidates are required to enter the login credentials including CAT user ID, password and Captcha/security code to access the admit card for the CAT exam 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate the CAT 2024 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link and move to the login page

Step 4: Add login credentials

Step 5: The CAT admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the admit card for future reference

The CAT admit card 2024 will have all the information essential to appear for the CAT exam. The candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, and signature, will be mentioned on the admit card. In addition, the admit card will have the details such as examination slot, reporting time, examination venue and exam day guidelines.

The CAT exam is set to be held in around 170 test cities across the country. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will be conducting the exam this year. The test will be held in three sessions on November 24, 2024. The test will have three sections–Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will get 2 hours or 120 minutes to complete the test. The CAT exam 2024 result is expected to be announced in the second week of January 2025.