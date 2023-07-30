CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

Education
CAT 2023 Notification: The registration process for Common Admission Test 2023 is to begin on August 2.
CAT 2023 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management has released the notification for Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) at iim.cat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26. The registration process is to begin on August 2. Once the application form is released, candidates can apply through the official website. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is conducting CAT 2023.
CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.
Important Dates
How to apply for CAT 2023 Application Form?
CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA)
Important things to remember
CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.