CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

CAT 2023 Notification: The registration process for Common Admission Test 2023 is to begin on August 2.

CAT 2023 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management has released the notification for Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) at iim.cat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26. The registration process is to begin on August 2. Once the application form is released, candidates can apply through the official website. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is conducting CAT 2023.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

Important Dates

CAT 2023 Registration Starts at 10:00 AM: AUG 2, 2023

CAT 2023 Registration Ends at 5:00 PMSEP 13, 2023, Wednesday

CAT 2023 Admit Card Download Begins at 05:00 PM OCT 25, 2023, Wednesday

CAT 2023 Test: NOV 26, 2023, Sunday

CAT 2023 NOTIFICATION

How to apply for CAT 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website

Click on, “New Candidate Registration.”

New user can register on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.

Log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the form by providing the correct credentials.

Upload required documents and submit application fee.

Submit the CAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA)

Important things to remember

CAT score makes up for the part of criteria for applying for the MBA courses in various IIMs, for which candidates have to fill out separate application forms

CAT score is also accepted by other Top MBA colleges in the country, including the different IITs and many University colleges

CAT application forms can be filled only once by a candidate by using a unique mobile number and email id, no correction would be allowed after the same is completed

CAT 2022 registrations have to be done online. Candidates who do not complete the registration and pay the fee would not be permitted to appear for the examination.

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.