Headlines

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her Ratan Tata connection

Man tries to provoke aggressive king cobra, viral video shows furious serpent's response

Who is Tariq Mansoor? Aligarh Muslim University ex-vice chancellor named BJP vice-president

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her Ratan Tata connection

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

Man tries to proves agressive cobra, viral video shows furious serpent's response

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar bury the hatchet; hug at singer's birthday months after infamous fight

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

HomeEducation

Education

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

CAT 2023 Notification: The registration process for Common Admission Test 2023 is to begin on August 2.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

CAT 2023 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management has released the notification for Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) at iim.cat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26. The registration process is to begin on August 2. Once the application form is released, candidates can apply through the official website. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is conducting CAT 2023.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

Important Dates

  • CAT 2023 Registration Starts at 10:00 AM: AUG 2, 2023
  • CAT 2023 Registration Ends at 5:00 PMSEP 13, 2023, Wednesday
  • CAT 2023 Admit Card Download Begins at 05:00 PM OCT 25, 2023, Wednesday
  • CAT 2023 Test: NOV 26, 2023, Sunday

CAT 2023 NOTIFICATION

How to apply for CAT 2023 Application Form?

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on, “New Candidate Registration.”
  • New user can register on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.
  • Log in again using the system-generated ID and password.
  • Fill up the form by providing the correct credentials.
  • Upload required documents and submit application fee.
  • Submit the CAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA)

Important things to remember

  • CAT score makes up for the part of criteria for applying for the MBA courses in various IIMs, for which candidates have to fill out separate application forms
  • CAT score is also accepted by other Top MBA colleges in the country, including the different IITs and many University colleges
  • CAT application forms can be filled only once by a candidate by using a unique mobile number and email id, no correction would be allowed after the same is completed
  • CAT 2022 registrations have to be done online. Candidates who do not complete the registration and pay the fee would not be permitted to appear for the examination.

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, check rain forecast for Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana and other states

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

Best smart watch under 2000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE