CAT 2023 Notification likely to be released today at iim.cat.ac.in, know how to register online

Headlines

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Noida, NCR amid rain warning; check state-wise forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeEducation

Education

CAT 2023 Notification likely to be released today at iim.cat.ac.in, know how to register online

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA)

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

CAT 2023 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management is likely to release the notification for Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) soon. IIM is expected to conduct the CAT 2023 in the month of November and the registration process is expected to begin in August. Once the application form is released, candidates can apply through the official website. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

How to apply for CAT 2023 Application Form?

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on, “New Candidate Registration.”
  • New user can register on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.
  • Log in again using the system-generated ID and password.
  • Fill up the form by providing the correct credentials.
  • Upload required documents and submit application fee.
  • Submit the CAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA)

Important things to remember

  • The CAT score makes up for the part of criteria for applying for the MBA courses in various IIMs, for which candidates have to fill out separate application forms
  • CAT score is also accepted by other Top MBA colleges in the country, including the different IITs and many University colleges
  • CAT application forms can be filled only once by a candidate by using a unique mobile number and email id, no correction would be allowed after the same is completed
  • CAT 2022 registrations have to be done online. Candidates who do not complete the registration and pay the fee would not be permitted to appear for the examination.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

Meet one of highest-paid CEOs who leads Rs 372000 crore company, his salary is...

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE