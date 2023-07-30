CAT 2023 Notification likely to be released today at iim.cat.ac.in, know how to register online

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA)

CAT 2023 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management is likely to release the notification for Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) soon. IIM is expected to conduct the CAT 2023 in the month of November and the registration process is expected to begin in August. Once the application form is released, candidates can apply through the official website. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

How to apply for CAT 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website

Click on, “New Candidate Registration.”

New user can register on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.

Log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the form by providing the correct credentials.

Upload required documents and submit application fee.

Submit the CAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Important things to remember