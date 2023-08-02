Headlines

Education

Education

CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow begins registration process at iimcat.ac.in, check steps to apply, application fee, other details



Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is all set to begin the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration process today, August 2. Candidates will be able to register for the MBA entrance exam via the official website of CAT - www.iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2023 notification was issued on July 30 which said that candidates will be able to submit their applications by September 13, 2023, at 5 pm. The exam structure remains the same as last year. CAT 2023 Exam will be held in three sessions of two hours each.

The CAT morning session will take place from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the afternoon session from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. 

From October 25 until the exam day, admit cards for the CAT 2023 will be accessible. The CAT 2023 exam will be held on November 26, and the results are likely to be released in the second week of January 2024.

CAT 2023 Registration: Step-by-step-process

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on, “New Candidate Registration.”
  • New users can register on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.
  • Log in again using the system-generated ID and password.
  • Fill up the form by providing the correct credentials.
  • Upload the required documents and submit the application fee.
  • Submit the CAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CAT 2023 Application fees 

The CAT 2023 application fee for SC, ST, and PWD applicants has been increased to Rs 1200. The application fee for all the other candidates has been raised to Rs 2400.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

