Education

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

The CAT score makes up for the part of criteria for applying for the MBA courses in various IIMs, for which candidates have to fill out separate application forms

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

CAT 2023 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management is expected to conduct the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) in the month of November and the registration process is expected to begin in August. Once the application form is released, candidates can apply through the official website. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

How to apply for CAT 2023 Application Form?

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on, “New Candidate Registration.”
  • New user can register on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.
  • Log in again using the system-generated ID and password.
  • Fill up the form by providing the correct credentials.
  • Upload required documents and submit application fee.
  • Submit the CAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA)

Important things to remember
The CAT score makes up for the part of criteria for applying for the MBA courses in various IIMs, for which candidates have to fill out separate application forms
CAT score is also accepted by other Top MBA colleges in the country, including the different IITs and many University colleges
CAT application forms can be filled only once by a candidate by using a unique mobile number and email id, no correction would be allowed after the same is completed
CAT 2022 registrations have to be done online. Candidates who do not complete the registration and pay the fee would not be permitted to appear for the examination.

