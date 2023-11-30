CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

CAT 2023 Answer Key: Once released, the CAT 2023 answer key will be available at iimcat.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow expected to publish the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 answer key on the exam website, iimcat.ac.in soon. As per last year's trends, The exam was held on November 27, 2022, and the answer key was made available on December 1. This year, the exam was held on November 26 and the preliminary answer key will probably be released soon. Once released, the CAT 2023 answer key will be available at iimcat.ac.in.

In 155 cities around the nation, more than 3.3 lakh applicants took the CAT 2023 exam this year. The CAT 2023 exam day instructions, dress code, and dos and don'ts have been issued by IIM Lucknow on the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

The first shift of CAT 2023 was conducted between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, while the CAT 2023 second shift started at 12:30 pm and continued till 2:30 pm and the last and the third sessions got over at 6:30 pm

CAT 2023 answer key: Steps to download once released