Headlines

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting begins in119 Assembly constituencies

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

Woman from Uttar Pradesh sets Guinness World Record for longest hair

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting begins in119 Assembly constituencies

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

Best dressed actors at Sam Bahadur screening

Indian bowlers who conceded most runs in T20I

Inside photos of Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's traditional wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

HomeEducation

Education

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

CAT 2023 Answer Key: Once released, the CAT 2023 answer key will be available at iimcat.ac.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow expected to publish the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 answer key on the exam website, iimcat.ac.in soon. As per last year's trends, The exam was held on November 27, 2022, and the answer key was made available on December 1. This year, the exam was held on November 26 and the preliminary answer key will probably be released soon. Once released, the CAT 2023 answer key will be available at iimcat.ac.in.

In 155 cities around the nation, more than 3.3 lakh applicants took the CAT 2023 exam this year. The CAT 2023 exam day instructions, dress code, and dos and don'ts have been issued by IIM Lucknow on the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

The first shift of CAT 2023 was conducted between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, while the CAT 2023 second shift started at 12:30 pm and continued till 2:30 pm and the last and the third sessions got over at 6:30 pm

CAT 2023 answer key: Steps to download once released

  • Go to iimcat.ac.in.
  • Open the link to check the provisional key. or open the registered candidate login page.
  • Submit your login details.
  • Check and download the answer key.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over denial of bail

Cristiano Ronaldo wins penalty, asks referee to overturn the decision, watch viral video

Salman Khan receives death threat days after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on Gippy Grewal's house, police review security

DNA TV Show: How India is preparing amid mysterious disease outbreak in China

Check out amazing deals on premium lunch boxes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE