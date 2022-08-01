CAT 2022: Registrations to begin on August 3, Know important dates, eligibility

File photo

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application process is scheduled to begin on August 3. Aspirants can apply for CAT 2022 through the official website- iimcat.ac.in from 10 am. "At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city," CAT notification reads.

Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022 in three sessions. Detailed information on CAT 2022 may be obtained from the CAT website.

CAT 2022 Eligibility:

Please refer to the detailed notification on the CAT website. Applicants should note that mere fulfillment of the minimum eligibility criteria will not ensure consideration for shortlisting by IIMs.

CAT 2022 Registration fee:

Rs 1150 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates. Rs 2300 for all other categories of candidates. Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

Important dates:

Registration opens: August 03, 2022 (10:00 am)

Registration closes: September 14, 2022 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download: October 27 – November 27, 2022

Test date: November 27, 2022

Result declaration: Second week of January, 2023 (Tentative)