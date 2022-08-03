CAT 2022 registrations to begin TODAY at iimcat.ac.in, know required documents, registration fees, eligibility

File Photo

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application process is all set to begin today - August 3, 2022. The Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs will begin the application process at 10 am today. Candidates can apply via the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply for CAT 2022 exam is September 14, 2022, at 5 pm.

For the unversed, the IIM Entrance Test, CAT 2022, is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022, in a computer-based format. The CAT 2022 Admit Cards, on the other hand, will release a month prior to the exam - October 27, 2022.

CAT 2022: Required documents to apply for the IIM entrance exam

Phone number and Email (Enter valid credentials as further information regarding CAT 2022 will be shared on these credentials) Educational certifications including 10th, and 12th mark sheet Graduation mark sheet (if passed) Address proof Date of birth Address verification Caste certificate (As applicable) PwD certificate (As applicable)

CAT 2022: Registration fees

Rs 1150 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates.

Rs 2300 for all other categories of candidates.

Note: A candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

CAT 2022: Eligibility

Please refer to the detailed notification on the CAT website. Applicants should note that mere fulfillment of the minimum eligibility criteria will not ensure consideration for shortlisting by IIMs.

"At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city," CAT notification reads.