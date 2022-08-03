CAT 2022 Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check direct link, steps to apply

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, has started the CAT 2022 registration process today - August 3, 2022. Candidates can apply via the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply for CAT 2022 exam is September 14, 2022, at 5 pm.

To create CAT 2022 login, candidates need a valid phone number and email id. For the unversed, the IIM Entrance Test, CAT 2022, is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022, in a computer-based format. The CAT 2022 Admit Cards will release a month before the exam - October 27, 2022.

CAT 2022: Registration fees

Rs 1150 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates.

Rs 2300 for all other categories of candidates.

Note: A candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

CAT 2022 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the CAT 2022 official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Register' button which will then redirect you to the CAT form page.

Step 3: Fill out the CAT registration form 2022 using valid and necessary details.

Step 4: Using the CAT login credentials fill in the CAT application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents required for CAT 2022 registration.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Submit the CAT 2022 form and take a printout for future use.

CAT 2022: Required documents to apply for the IIM entrance exam