CAT 2022 Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, check direct link, steps to apply

The IIM Entrance Test, CAT 2022, is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022, in a computer-based format. The Admit Cards will release on October 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, has started the CAT 2022 registration process today - August 3, 2022. Candidates can apply via the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply for CAT 2022 exam is September 14, 2022, at 5 pm.

To create CAT 2022 login, candidates need a valid phone number and email id. For the unversed, the IIM Entrance Test, CAT 2022, is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022, in a computer-based format. The CAT 2022 Admit Cards will release a month before the exam - October 27, 2022. 

READ | CAT 2022 registrations to begin TODAY at iimcat.ac.in, know required documents, registration fees, eligibility

CAT 2022: Registration fees 

Rs 1150 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates. 

Rs 2300 for all other categories of candidates. 

Note: A candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

CAT 2022 Registration Direct Link 

CAT 2022 Registration: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the CAT 2022 official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Register' button which will then redirect you to the CAT form page. 

Step 3: Fill out the CAT registration form 2022 using valid and necessary details.

Step 4: Using the CAT login credentials fill in the CAT application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents required for CAT 2022 registration. 

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Submit the CAT 2022 form and take a printout for future use.

CAT 2022: Required documents to apply for the IIM entrance exam

  1. Phone number and Email (Enter valid credentials as further information regarding CAT 2022 will be shared on these credentials)
  2. Educational certifications including 10th, and 12th mark sheet
  3. Graduation mark sheet (if passed)
  4. Address proof
  5. Date of birth
  6. Address verification
  7. Caste certificate (As applicable)
  8. PwD certificate (As applicable)
