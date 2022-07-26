CAT 2022 notification expected by this date: Check important details here

CAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 notification is expected to be released by the management aspirant across the country by July 31. The CAT exam 2022 is expected to be held on November 27. The CAT 2022 for the IIM Entrance exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore. CAT 2022 website is not released yet and is expected to release by August 1.

CAT 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to appear for the CAT exam must have completed their Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognised University. Students in the final year of their graduation are also eligible.

Students must note that 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA are required for CAT enrollment.

The minimum mark required for students applying under SC/ ST/ PwD categories is 40 per cent.

CAT 2022: Application fee

Candidates from the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1900 and candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs 950. This application fee is based on the last year's notification, CAT 2022 application fee may get revised.

CAT, is the national-level MBA/ PGDM entrance test held every year to give admission to candidates in 20 IIMs across the country. CAT scores are accepted by over 1000 B-schools. It is a very high competition exam as every year around 2,00,000 candidates apply for the CAT exam to get admission to more than 5000 MBA/ PGDM seats. Admission to IIMs is based on the CAT score and percentile.

