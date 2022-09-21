Search icon
CAT 2022: Last day to register TODAY at iimcat.ac.in, check direct link, application fee, documents required

CAT is held every year by the top Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs. The CAT 2022 Exam will be conducted in three sessions on November 27, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

File Photo

The Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 registration process is scheduled to end today - September 21, 2022. The deadline was shifted from September 14 and extended till today. Interested and eligible candidates can register for CAT 2022 via the official website www.iimcat.ac.in by 5 pm. The application window was opened on August 3, 2022. It has also been announced that candidates can now select Imphal (Manipur) as a preferred city for CAT 2022.

CAT 2022 Direct Link to Register 

CAT 2022: Registration/Application fee 

General category candidates: Rs 2,300
Reserve category candidates: Rs 1,150.

CAT 2022: Important dates to remember 

The application process began on August 3, 2022

The application process to end today - September 21, 2022 

The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be out on October 27, 2022

The CAT 2022 Exam will be conducted on November 27, 2022

The GATE 2023 Result will be out on March 16, 2023. 

READ | 'Quran is religious book, Bhagavad Gita is not', says Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh

CAT 2022: Documents required to register 

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets 
The graduation mark sheet and certificate 
Certificate of birth, address proof
Caste certificate (if applicable)
PWD certificate (if applicable)
Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking Details

CAT is held every year by the top Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs. The CAT 2022 Exam will be conducted in three sessions and for two hours each on November 27, 2022. Candidates must note that applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,300 for the General category and Rs 1,150 for the reserved category. The correction window for the CAT application will open in the third week of September. The CAT 2022 admit card will be declared by October 27. 

